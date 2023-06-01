Editor:
I’ve recently had the fortunate opportunity to attend several extremely entertaining and mind stimulating events at The Art Center at Willits (TACAW). My review — WOW! Not really knowing what to expect from each gathering, we were pleasantly surprised and entertained by all three affairs.
My husband and I attended one of the supper clubs, “Complete History of Comedy,” dinner and show. The food (in collaboration with Epicure), service, super welcoming and friendly crew and ambiance — were impeccable. The experience was thoroughly enjoyable. The next week we attended the Haley Henderickx concert. The great performances, enhanced by TACAW’s small venue and beautiful acoustics, gave us another wonderful night.
The following week, I treated a friend to the International Jazz Day Brunch at TACAW. Again, super yummy food in a wonderful atmosphere, all complemented by a background of music videos from around the world, followed by an outside jazz band performance on the lawn, made it yet another fun time.
Three for three. TACAW’s venue and concept, with distinct acts and professional execution, makes its events engaging, intimate, unique and memorable. We are looking forward to attending more wonderful arts/cultural/epicurean events there.
I highly recommend treating yourself to an occasion at TACAW, sooner than later, as this wonderfully small venue (which makes it even more special) sells out quickly!
Shelley Lundh Freeman
Basalt