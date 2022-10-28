To say we’ve been humbled by the outpouring of letters to the editor this election season is an understatement — we’ve been overwhelmed. Literally. And we’re incredibly grateful that you, dear readers, trust us with the thoughts you’ve taken the time to share with the rest of the community.
Unfortunately, when it comes to print media, publishing is a zero-sum game. Anything added means something else is taken away. I often wrestle with this balance, but never more so than during election season and especially in late October — a time that, in a past era or off-year for an election, was considered offseason. It’s a time when, in the local newspaper business, page counts shrink a bit, mirroring the shriveled leaves and slower pace of life in general. During an election, though? Our page counts remain what they are, but there’s no slowed energy in the community, far from it. Rather, there’s an electricity. You can feel it even walking around town, passing yards dotted with campaign signs and parked cars sporting political bumper stickers. And, of course, the letters to the editor that fill our inboxes but for which we don’t immediately have the space in the physical newspaper to publish.
Add something, take something away. I hate doing the latter, so rather than take it away, I’m simply moving it online. Beginning today and running until Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8!), we will continue publishing our regular local columnists’ musings — on aspendailynews.com, on our social media platforms and in our newsletters. As for the print edition, we will save our opinion pages for guest submissions from candidates vying for elected office, positions from stakeholders on ballot questions and, perhaps best of all to the many of you from whom I’ve heard, more letters to the editor. I sincerely appreciate you reaching out, checking on the statuses of your letters and wondering if there’s a way to expedite the process. Barring a money tree sprouting on the ADN premises allowing us to increase our page count, this is the best option I’ve thought up.
So please, keep your letters coming — and for those whose name is on the ballot, remember that you’re welcome to submit a guest column to get your message out to our readers. If their letters are any indication, they’re paying attention.
Megan Tackett is editor-in-chief of the Aspen Daily News.