Editor:
“Biden can only enter the White House as president if he can prove that his ridiculous ‘80,000,000 votes’ were not fraudulently or illegally obtained,” said Donald Trump.
No Mr. Trump, President-elect Joe Biden will indeed enter the White House as president after his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, with or without your concession or permission. Take a listen to what your own judicial appointee stated in regard to your ludicrous attempt to have the vote results in Pennsylvania thrown out.
“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” said 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Justice Stephanos Bibas.
Resign for the good of the country Mr. Trump and stay on your golf courses indefinitely. Your services are no longer needed. After so much winning, you really deserve a break.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs