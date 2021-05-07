Editor:
Ascendigo is a worthwhile organization that works with people on the autism spectrum. It’s a wonderful asset to Carbondale. But a commercial arm of Ascendigo does not belong in Missouri Heights. Let’s all take a deep breath and hit the pause button. As a journalist, I have written many articles about the work Ascendigo does, benefiting people with disabilities.
However, all that good will generated in the valley is now in peril.
The organization has dubbed it’s proposal “Ascendigo Ranch,” but it is not a ranch by any definition of the word. It is a proposed commercial — not educational — plan according to many parameters, including those in the Garfield County guidelines.
It will bring money into Ascendigo’s coffers as a year-round business on 126 pristine acres, designated as residential, to one of the most drought-stricken areas in the valley with an ever-dwindling water aquifer.
That makes the proposal a recipe for disaster. And this time will the possible story be of 100-plus people being trapped with the only way out a narrow dirt road? Wildland fires spread so fast, there may not be enough time to get everyone out safely.
Ascendigo is at a crossroads. The plan would destroy the positive perception of the valley, county and the state.
Why Missouri Heights? Ascendigo tried to use Emma, but the community rose up with an emphatic “no,” with the organization withdrawing its proposal.
Roberta McGowan
Carbondale