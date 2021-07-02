Editor:
Americans will once again gather — at a socially accepted distance this year — to celebrate the Fourth of July when we declared our independence from Great Britain. It was a rocky start and standing independent has continued to bring us challenges, defeats, and triumphs. Even as we argue and protest among ourselves, we should each take a moment to remember that it is because of our freedom that we can stand up for what we believe is important.
This freedom has been defended and protected by many in many ways. Take a moment today to acknowledge the men and women who have been willing to serve and sacrifice — sometimes at great personal cost — to keep our freedoms safe. Today, a new generation serves in our military and are making that same promise to us.
So if you see someone who you know is a veteran, please take a moment to thank him or her for their service. Give a shout or shake a hand, it will be appreciated. We’ll be back at the front of the parade next year. Happy Fourth of July!
Hugh Roberts
USAF – Vietnam, Snowmass