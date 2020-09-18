Editor:
The future cries. Let’s take action. While casting our votes is imperative, we cannot expect our elected representatives to create policy that can avert climate disaster unless many of us act boldly as individuals. The welfare of billions is at stake.
Here is one thing most of us can do: Eliminate the burning of fossil fuels to power the electricity in your home or business. If Holy Cross Energy is your provider, call 970-945-5491 or visit Holycross.com. If you have Xcel, call 800 895-4999 or visit Xcelenergy.com.
It takes just one call, and pennies per month to make a material impact. The president and CEO of Holy Cross Energy, Bryan Hannegan has confirmed that every customer who joins their PuRE program will add renewable energy to the grid.
Take action. Inspire others. Build political will.
Please, get it done and let us know at NeighborsInActionRFV@gmail.com.
Jimmy Byrne
Carbondale