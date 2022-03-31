Editor:
French Alpine Bistro-Creperie du Village’s “chalet” blocks one’s view when trying to cross at the corner of South Mill Street and East Hopkins, whether on foot or in a car. Take it down.
Cathleen Krahe
Aspen
