Editor:
Recently in the local grocery store parking lot after sunrise, a woman about 40 years old had her van hood up with what seemed to be engine trouble. My instinct was to offer aid, but my 68-year-old mind was processing — doesn’t she have roadside service, any family or friend to call? I recalled the last reported Colorado Good Samaritan losing his life.
Then I remembered the silver-haired Kentucky bishop of a mainline denomination preaching a 1989 four-point sermon to pastors, with his third point “if you truly love someone you will take a risk.” Ironically, weeks after the bishop’s challenging message, I spoke a “Tobacco kills” life-threatening message to a Burley, Kentucky tobacco-farming congregation and got defrocked the next Sunday. Do you roll the “risky dice” today?
Mike Sawyer
Denver