Editor:
This coronavirus is unbelievable. My NYC asset manager thought it was a usual stock disaster. Not me. I could tell it was a disease, like the medieval Black Death that killed millions.
Trump’s flailing at the virus is futile. The stimulus benefits some people will get will last a short time like unemployment. The treasury secretary said 20% unemployment is to be expected. I think 50% is more realistic. The stimulus us a joke. Who can work on it if you follow the separation recommendations? Not me!
My recommendation is to pile billions of dollars on scientists and doctors to find a cure and a vaccine.
I would compare the virus to an atomic war. Stay home or in a shelter. Protect yourself and your family from the virus fallout. Is God mad at the world? He or she could stop this virus in a second if there is a God. Prayers are useless. Action will save most of us.
Dr. Richard Goodwin
Snowmass