Editor:
Three words: GMOs, Roundup and glyphosate. These three components in the food production in the U.S. are making Americans sick. Growing your own food gives a family control over their health.
One requirement of the city council is that they open the top part of the community garden to be planted. It would have been quite helpful if they could have gotten behind it. The council chose instead to wait until people come forward for increased garden space. Brian Smith, of Parks and Rec., who is in the know, already did come forward. May I suggest the city councilors go to the people. Please visit the garden and its manager and find out what’s happening. I prefer my city councilors to be paid enough so they can do the job. Its not enough to just casually thumbs up and down on important issues. We need to address food safety in an unstable world with a worldwide pandemic in progress.
Jennifer Vanian
Glenwood Springs