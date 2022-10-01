Editor:
As we approach the offseason, we kick off the start of many charitable events that bring us all together, initiating change for the causes that we hold close to our hearts.
Today, the Aspen Flight Academy is organizing its annual fundraiser. Recently, we’ve all experienced the unpredictability of travel, as getting to and from Aspen might as well be like traveling to the moon. There is a genuine need for additional pilots, so excuses for canceled and limited flights can occur less often. Thus I am writing now. … Not only do I want my travels to be less stressful — I also stand for all that AFA offers.
AFA empowers youth and adults to learn about the joys and responsibilities of flying, providing students with classroom/flight training needed to pilot aircraft. AFA is a flight training school nonprofit organization that allows students to become certified pilots. You heard me right … How cool is this?
Of course, this is another expensive sport/hobby/activity in our valley, yet I acknowledge that scholarships are essential to make this happen. I commend AFA for all their efforts to work and raise money so that all are included in this dream of flying sky high.
I encourage you to attend this event and/or consider investing in AFA’s mission so that students continue to have the opportunity to take flight.
I’ll be at the hangar today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and I hope you will, too!
Taylor Clayton
Aspen