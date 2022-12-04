Editor:
The great psychiatrist Victor Frankl’s Statue of Responsibility is planned for the West Coast to balance the Statue of Liberty on the East Coast. It will represent basic ethics and its characteristics of virtue, altruism, love and compassion. The Golden Rule in English along with other golden rules in Farsi, Sanskrit, modern Hebrew and dozens more will be engraved upon its surface.
Sportsmanship, the fair and courteous treatment of teammates and opponents with integrity and grace in both victory and defeat will be highlighted. Competition is an activity to be enjoyed for its own sake because it’s “not that you won or lost but how you played the game,” and the most important thing is not winning, it’s participating.
Victor Frankl taught his fellow prisoners of war in the horror of a WWII Nazi concentration camp not to live with anger and hate, because those emotions just make the situation worse. Everyone needs to be responsible for their own emotions.
Tom Mooney
Aspen