“Semple: The United Hates of America” column in Saturday's paper reveals a profound truth about human nature. The cancerous controversy that has been spread by the elites about Donald Trump, the outsider, whose notorious tweets were only surpassed by fear of the COVID pandemic have pitted us against each other, including immutable differences like skin color and sex.
“It is refreshing though, to have the enemy be temporarily framed as someone else other than our fellow Americans.” The sad truth is that we need enemies... “make love, not war” seems to be a hollow phrase up to atomic annihilation. We seem to be talking past each other.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction