Editor:
In your May 10 article, “ASD’s leadership: We’re not teaching critical race theory,” it seems to me that Superintendent Baugh and high school principal Strassburger are trying to delegitimize Critical Race Theory. CRT and it’s academic partner Critical Race Studies (CRS) have roots in Ivy League institutions, mainly with Harvard University scholars, beginning in the 1970s. I believe Baugh and Strassburger have been lured into an ideological trap by responding to a small faction of politically motivated players.
The nationwide assault on CRT and CRS is an emotionally-charged argument based on ideology rather than a reasoned critique of the logic and conclusions of this decades-old and culturally relevant theory of race in America.
My plea to educational leaders everywhere is to hold our communities as accountable as we hold our students. Challenge community members to think critically about their arguments and base their conclusions on rigorous research. An appropriate response to community criticism would be, “If you have concerns about curriculum or educational philosophy, bring us a reasoned and logical analysis of your complaint and we will engage in a conversation with you.”
Amy Egertson-Throm
Snowmass Village