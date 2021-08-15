Editor:
I noticed the Aspen Valley Hospital Health Fair advertisement, and I am trying to understand how it works and who the target market is. I am guessing that it is for people who have insurance, not the seasonal uninsured workers. What is the point of lab tests if you have no one to interpret them? Health care seems like an insane world all about money, better to be avoided. Call it a strong lack of trust and, no, I don’t need a prescription.
I feel fine, I won’t see you there.
Peter Brown
Woody Creek