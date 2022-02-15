Editor:
I just want people to realize that the “rich are now the enemy” and buying these houses that cost as much as a new hospital in other cities is putting a bigger target on your back. We have seen how good hackers are at hacking hospitals, controlling them and then demanding a ransom, so I would not be surprised if hackers started targeting these crazy priced houses. One could easily hack a new-age house and have full control over it.
I don’t understand these crazy house valuations because the upkeep, especially with technology, is going to be insane! The rich have officially become the target and I see that only getting worse. Do I agree with it? Absolutely not! Do I see it happening? Absolutely! These houses are going for the price of some hospitals, so why would it not. I’d just be wary of these crazy investments where these programs can be hacked so easily. Just a warning.
Perrin Williams
Aspen