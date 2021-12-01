Editor:
This is in response to Jim Tarr, pastor of Cornerstone Church in the front page article in the Aspen Daily News Tuesday. Tarr was interviewed by Sherronna Bishop of America’s Mom (she is being investigated by the FBI for election system breach in Mesa County and previously served as Lauren Boebert’s campaign manager). Tarr remains defiant in the face of a deadly virus in that he refuses to allow his students to wear masks. In addition, the one COVID death in his congregation was an elderly man who in Jim’s own words read to the children every day.
This is alarming. How close were the children to him? In addition, Jim Tarr should have protected this elderly gentleman. He was also railing against transgender people and in another article a few weeks back he railed against Obama. These things are unrelated to what he is being charged with. He is a rabid Trumper and in his sermons he rails against Nancy Pelosi and invokes Trump every chance he gets. What happened to separation of church and state? He pays no taxes, so the IRS should get involved here. Eagle County needs to prosecute this matter.
Kelly Sullivan
Basalt