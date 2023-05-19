Editor:
Dear Gov. Polis, Carbondale mayor, Carbondale town trustees and Garfield County officials:
As a resident and contributing member of the Roaring Fork Valley for over 25 years, I am writing out of concern for long-term residents and low-income members in our community. The property tax hike across the board is untenable for many.
As a teacher and curator of storytelling events throughout the valley for over 10 years, supporting nonprofits and community members to cultivate and share their voices in stories from their lives, I am somewhat of an ear for the community.
This property tax increase has brought many to tears as they cannot afford it. They are now frightened and stressed. So many of these Coloradans are the backbone of the local workforce. They are our creators, visionaries, volunteers and the foundation behind many community programs and events.
Please reevaluate.
Please consider length of time owning the property, a grandparent clause, a graduated scale for the purchase price and when the homeowners purchased the property.
Please take into consideration income tax returns, and adjust proportionally income and land taxes so we all can fairly contribute but not be crippled.
Please make choices that keep all residents and create safety for marginal populations. Create volunteer projects to support the counties we reside in.
Please help, please speak up to town, state and government officials. Thank you for your action in advance.
Alya Howe
Carbondale