Editor:
The vacancy tax and the 1% increase in property tax are like trying to untie the Gordian Knot. You'll only get rope burn.
Don't untie a Gordian Knot. Use a big fat machete.
When I moved back to Aspen in 1991 from New York City, my income dropped by one-third, but my net remained the same. Why? NYC has an income tax. Make an income tax for anyone claiming Aspen as a primary residence with a yearly income a thousand times the Colorado minimum wage. No Trumpian tax acrobatics allowed — tax the gross. That should cool some real estate and renovation jets for a bit. Then do your Robin Hood $55 food tax rebate thing and redistribute on a larger scale — to the residents who don't make $3 million a year.
Ziska Childs
Carbondale