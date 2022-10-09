Editor:
Using disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong to star in a “celebrity pickleball” fundraiser by a nonprofit is an opportunity for a teachable ethics moment by the Aspen School District.
Does the charitable end, raising money for the district by the Aspen Education Foundation, justify associating it with Armstrong, who says he would dope again? He apologized on an Oprah Winfrey TV interview for his doping, cheating and lying as a professional cyclist, “I’m a flawed character, as I well know,” he said.
Backtracking the apology in a 2015 ABC TV interview, Armstrong justified his transgressions, saying, “If you take me back to 1995, when it was completely and totally pervasive, I would probably do it again.”
Yet, in the same interview he said that his biggest fear was the possibility of facing questions from his kids as they got older.
Armstrong’s ethical advice to Aspen’s youth seemingly is, “It’s OK to do drugs, break the rules, lie and cheat, if you believe everyone else is doing it.”
Armstrong might be good with flawed ethical values, but that doesn’t mean that the community, the Aspen School District and the Aspen Education Foundation should treat it as acceptable in any way.
The Aspen Education Foundation should recognize its faulty choice of Armstrong as a fundraiser and return the contributions of over $25,000 back to the generous donors.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt