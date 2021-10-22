Editor:
As a two-term member of the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education, I ask you to vote yes for 5B to support our teachers, kids and community.
Our community has always stood out as a place where people can have different views yet still share strong common core values. These values include an overwhelming support of each other, our children and our local schools.
I ask us all to take a step back from our busy lives to reflect on how one very important group in our community, our teachers, need our support now! RFSD is in the midst of a staffing crisis that is threatening the quality of our kids’ education. Our teachers give their hearts each day yet are barely able to make ends meet. Many work two or more jobs. Our district has the third highest cost of living in the state yet is ranked 23rd in average pay. RFSD has lower per pupil mill levy override funding than all four neighboring districts: RE-2 (Rifle, Silt and New Castle), Garfield 16 (Parachute/Battlement Mesa), Eagle and Aspen. Your yes on 5B is the necessary step to allow RFSD to be funded on par with neighboring districts.
Great schools are the cornerstone to a great community and great schools rely on the ability to recruit and retain high quality teachers. Now’s the time for our community to come together. Vote yes on 5B for great schools. Vote Kenny and Kathryn for great school board leadership.
Jennifer Rupert
Snowmass