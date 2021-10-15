Editor:
As a teacher, I always hoped that the administrators and school board members making decisions that affected my students and my school had real life experience in the classroom.
Kenny Teitler has the unique ability to be just that as a candidate for the RE-1 school board this fall. My husband and I first had the opportunity to know “Mr. Kenny” as our daughter Lilly’s third-grade teacher. He was a master teacher whose unique craft engaged his students with hands-on learning, problem solving and consistent reminders to treat each other with kindness. I also was lucky enough to teach with Kenny at both Crystal River Elementary School and Colorado Mountain College.
At the elementary school, he took on leadership roles every year to ensure teachers’ needs were heard and that equitable systems were in place to allow all students to learn. He brought that same commitment to CMC where he taught a Spanish language GED course to support adults to achieve their goal of a high school diploma. Kenny Teitler has lived, worked, and raised his family in this valley for 26 years. He knows and deeply cares about both our community and its public school system. We would be thrilled to have his voice and experience on the school board.
Hilary Garnsey and Dr. Benjamin Peery
Glenwood Springs