Editor:
My name is Kenny Teitler and I am running for school board in the Roaring Fork School District. I recently retired after teaching 26 years in the RFSD in Basalt and Carbondale. Here are the ABCs of what I would bring to the school board.
A: Accountability, analysis and achievement — I have experience working on accountability committees at both the school and district level. I am familiar with analyzing data and looking at best teaching practices. I would use my classroom experiences to help identify educational priorities to increase academic achievement for all students.
B: Bilingual, balanced and budget — By being bilingual I would be able to support our entire school population. I am balanced in how I process information. I look at information from multiple perspectives and I listen with an open mind. I have experience analyzing and working with school budgets, and I would prioritize retaining and recruiting quality teachers.
C: Culture, community and curriculum — I will work as a bridge between the schools, parents and the community to build a culture of mutual respect. I will also bring a teacher’s perspective to curriculum and development that will honor teachers’ time, and promote critical thinking for our students.
I would also bring a parent’s perspective to the board, having two college aged daughters who attended our public schools K-12.
I am excited to continue my educational journey as a school board member. I would appreciate your support and your vote on Nov. 2. Thank you!
Kenny Teitler
Carbondale