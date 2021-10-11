Editor:
As a public school parent in Carbondale for the past 13 years, I have never seen a candidate as qualified for the school board as Kenny Teitler. Teitler is a Colorado native, a graduate of the University of Colorado-Boulder, a 29-year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley and a parent of two Roaring Fork High School graduates. He holds a masters degree in reading with an emphasis on second language learners, he is fluent in Spanish and has spent his entire 26-year teacher career making sure that all students get the education they deserve. Although he retired from RE-1 as a classroom teacher, he still teaches GED classes at Colorado Mountain College and is a mentor for 9th graders in the pre-collegiate program. He can be found in the stands supporting the Roaring Fork High sports teams and his previous students. He truly cares about his community.
Mr. Teitler knows the long and complicated history of the RFSD better than anyone. As a public school teacher in both Basalt and Carbondale he has seen many school boards and superintendents and he knows what it takes to make a school district successful. He will bring a depth of experience and wisdom to the position that his opponent lacks. He is approachable and will listen to the concerns of his constituents and will fight for what is best for the staff, students, and community.
Ashley Jardine
Carbondale