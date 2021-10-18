Editor:
I’m writing to echo my support and encourage voters to join me in marking their ballot for Kenny Teitler for RE-1 School Board. Many previous letters have outlined Kenny’s numerous qualifications and the dynamic skillset he has gained during his lifelong career in public education.
I’ve been fortunate to know Kenny in various roles over the years. He taught both of my children, and as a fellow parent, I’ve gotten to spend countless hours with Kenny and his wife Karla. Working alongside Kenny, when parental participation was in short supply, I truly got to know the character of this dedicated community member. Kenny is approachable, curious, funny and kind. His steadfast commitment to public education, our children and, in turn, our community cannot be understated.
I have no doubt that Kenny’s service to RE-1 in this new role will reap benefits for all stakeholders. Kenny’s unique outlook will serve all of RE-1 — from students, families, teachers, staff and the general public. Kenny isn’t a pushover, he’s a good listener and he will put in the work to ensure his decisions are those that are in support of providing the best quality education to all of our students. Having the caliber of a candidate such as Kenny Teitler to step up in today’s climate is worth speaking out in support. Please vote.
Stacey Bernot
Carbondale