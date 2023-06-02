Editor:
I am curious where the county is with respect to their negotiations with Atlantic Aviation. I am primarily concerned that the county is going to leave significant value on the table. One potential solution would be to take the new fixed-base operator lease to market once the negotiations with Atlantic are completed.
For instance, I would personally pay the county $10 million to step into Atlantic's shoes upon lease execution, sight unseen. I am certain that the county is getting taken to the woodshed. Depending on the terms of the lease, this number could be as high as $50 million to $100 million. Pitkin County could provide a lot of housing with this kind of capital.
I have been through the FAA's policy and procedures concerning the use of airport revenue, and I have not found any restrictions concerning the use of proceeds regarding the sale of an FBO lease.
Furthermore, how are local long-term aviators going to be treated as part of the lease? Let us govern ourselves. There is plenty of precedent for this in airports throughout the U.S. The fuel prices are already outrageous. Shelter and tie-down rates are reasonable, but what long-term protections will locals have? Why does it seem that the county commissioners care more about supporting a corporate monopoly as opposed to creating a venue to listen to the concerns of locals?
Robert Rubey
Aspen