My boss is a jerk. He thinks he knows everything about Aspen, like he’s some expert on all things Aspen, but really he doesn’t even know the street names. My boss is a farce. He’s a buffoon, there’s no way to sugarcoat it. I can’t wait until the lifts close — all of them — because the second they do, I’m going to go right up to him and say, “I quit!”
He claims to be a good skier, but if you ask me he’s getting markedly worse every year. He’s really a joke because he’s had three knee surgeries, and skis around on fat ski wearing a one-piece (which he barely fits into) like he owns the mountain. He looks like a complete fool wearing these big, wonky over-the-ear headphones sometimes, too. Ask him what run he’s on at any given time and I bet he couldn’t even tell you that, either.
He does these little swizzle turns like he’s in an 1980s mogul competition or something. Sorry, pal, but you’re looking and behaving more like Hotdog Hans. I think he secretly fantasizes about being a ski patroller, but really he’s scared to see blood or injury or death, or God forbid, have to do actual work for a living.
He thinks the Highlands Bowl is some kind of fountain of youth, but really, he’s so sun and wind damaged from hiking that Godforsaken thing that his face looks like a cross between a scarecrow and an apple doll. Not to mention, he rides the cat and walks with a limp. Kids in ski school pass him on the way up and down. He makes, at best, a couple of turns at the top then falls the rest of the way down. I keep telling him to stay at Buttermilk where he belongs, but that only hardens his pigheaded resolve. Every year, it’s the same hollow quest for him to get his precious 100-day pin. You’d think after all that practice he’d be a much better skier.
He’s so insecure it’s painful to interact with him. If you make an ill-fated attempt to converse with the dude, it’s blah blah blah all day long. Get him on a rant about something and he literally will not shut up. Go into town with him, and you can literally see people cross the street when he’s coming or pretend not to see him.
Oh, and if you think he knows or remembers your name, you’d be sadly mistaken. His mind is like a sieve from years of abusing himself at high altitude. If it weren’t for him wearing a nametag, he’d probably forget his own name.
He thinks he’s “good at love” because he’s on his third marriage. I feel sorry for his kids. He’s one of those examples where you meet his kids and think, “Wow those kids are so cool, how come the dad is such a boob?” His poor trophy wife must be lonely and unsatisfied.
Just because he worked at the Benedict Music Tent one summer, he fancies himself a musician. It’s embarrassing. He plays guitar and thinks he’s good, but really he knows about three chords and can’t even play a single Grateful Dead song the whole way through.
Have you ever seen this guy eat? It’s disgusting to watch. He’s like a chipper-shredder with a stretched-out garbage bag of a stomach attached to it. All of his shirts have food stains on them.
And speaking of shirts, he wears a tie — of all things — in Aspen! What a square! The truth is, his mom still dresses him. She sends him clothes and gift certificates to fancy local clothing stores where he goes and gets his “mommy outfits” and then parades around town in them like a little clotheshorse. He probably still wets the bed.
He claims to be a “writer,” but really most of his stuff is plagiarized if you ask me. You can’t make that stuff up. I wish someone, anyone, would write a scathing letter to the editor and shut him up for good. I’ll pay you to!
And good luck getting him on the phone on a powder day. He’ll claim to be “busy” or “all booked until 3:30” or “the connection’s bad, I can’t hear you.” Well, hear this boss, I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired working for you. Come April 23, I’m going to bring the heartache and say I’m leaving him for good. I can’t wait to see the look on his weather-beaten face in the mirror when I do.