Editor:
I respectfully disagree with Judy Hill Lovins of Snowmass Village, who wrote a letter to the editor on Thursday advocating for an end to the filibuster in the U.S. Senate. To explain why, I will quote mutatis mutandis the words of former Sen. Joe Biden, spoken on the Senate floor in 2005:
“Isn’t what is really going on here that the majority does not want to hear what others have to say, even if it is the truth? [To my opponents:] You are entitled to your own opinion but not your own facts.
The nuclear option (i.e. abolition of the filibuster) abandons America’s sense of fair play. It is the one thing this country stands for: Not tilting the playing field on the side of those who control and own the field.
I say to my friends on the [opposition] side: [We] may own the field right now, but [we] won’t own it forever. I pray God when the [other party] take[s] back control, [they] don’t make the kind of naked power grab [we] are doing ...
We are only in the Senate as temporary custodians of the Senate. The Senate will go on. Mark my words, history will judge this ... majority harshly, if it makes this catastrophic move.”
Brian Roche
Gypsum