Editor:
I wanted to applaud SkiCo for their Tenants for Turns program, this season. It should be a win-win for all involved! I found it curious, however, when my new tenant shared that he wasn’t made aware of this program by SkiCo, but rather, by another employee.
In addition, as a homeowner renting out a room, I was told we would have our ski passes within a week of submitting our lease agreement. It’s now been over three weeks, and I’m told there is only one person who processes the passes, and I am “on the list.” With this great snow we’ve had in the past week, this is a major bummer!! You’re doing well SkiCo, but you could do much better by this program and its participants! Show us that this is a program you’re really behind.
Julianne Guy
Carbondale