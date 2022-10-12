Editor:
Thanks to Mick Ireland for drawing attention to the Medicare Advantage (MA) scam. We have long known how MA insurers skillfully persuade otherwise intelligent seniors to sign up by offering freebies like gym memberships, low or zero premiums and small-dollar discounts on hearing aids, eyeglasses and dental care.
We all know there is no free lunch, and it’s now patently obvious that this swag is paid for by bilking taxpayer-funded Medicare into giving the for-profit MA companies much more than they need to provide healthcare while they restrict access to many out-of-network doctors and hospitals.
If that weren’t enough, there’s a new threat to the entire Medicare program, created in the last months of the Trump administration. Initially called Direct Contracting, but cosmetically renamed REACH (Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health), this insidious program aims to completely privatize Medicare by 2030.
Wall Street investors are excited by the prospect of profits approaching 30 percent, which can come only by further cheating the government and withholding needed healthcare from seniors. The program encourages insurers to grow their volume by allowing them to sign up seniors without their permission. The only way seniors can exit the program is by changing primary care physicians, which most are extremely reluctant to do.
The REACH program requires no further Congressional approval. The only way to stop it is pressure from enlightened representatives. Please contact yours and encourage them to instruct HHS Secretary Becerra to terminate REACH immediately.
George Bohmfalk, MD
Carbondale