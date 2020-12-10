Editor:
Dr. Levitan said it in April, and it’s worth repeating: Silent hypoxia (asymptomatic-low blood oxygen) can do serious damage to your lungs before you become symptomatic. So, whether you are positive-positive or false-negative or a Republican, a Democrat or simply an old-fashioned hypochondriac, a pulse oximeter can quickly tell you if your blood oxygen level is dangerously low. Also, if you stare at it at dinner, someone might look up from his or her phone and ask you why you are not staring at your phone as is proper at dinner, and you could form a new relationship with that person as they are driving you to the emergency room or the Apple Store, as the case may be.
Timothy Ritter
Aspen