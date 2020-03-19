Editor:
Just wondering what the consensus is among ski areas regarding testing for COVID-19. Other types of resorts may have developed some strategies. Seems to me that a matrix of interconnections could be developed and applied to a GIS map. There are certain high points of contact that should probably be monitored on a regular basis.
There are limits to testing due to inadequate supply and an insufficient number of labs. That would set the frequency of exploratory testing. We don’t have the huge population, but we maybe have more cross connections. Still, the planning ought to be done now, and then increase the frequency and coverage as more testing capability is developed. Indications coming in from other countries is that their testing is orders of magnitude greater than in the US.
Of course, some tests need to be in reserve for checking those with symptoms.
