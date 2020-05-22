Thank goodness May 22, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Only 80,000 dead and 30 million unemployed plus $4 trillion in socialism payouts. Thank goodness we're not dealing with emails or Benghazi.Carl HeckAspen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesAspen councilmember pushes for restaurant voucher programLipseys plead not guilty to party aftermath allegationsAspen, Roaring Fork Valley eateries going the extra mileAspen City Council to consider Marolt for summer housing given canceled festAspen City Council questions county officials on reopening strategyCity of Aspen working on ‘recovery streets plan’ with more space for restaurants, retailTown of Snowmass Village looks to buy Snowmass Inn, add to employee housing inventorySki industry slows, but doesn’t stop for pandemic108 businesses qualify for city of Aspen rent assistanceSnowmass Village summer cancellations include rodeo, Thursday concerts, yoga fest, circus Images Latest News PitCo health board approves reopening for lodges at 50%; Aspen hospital receives rapid COVID-19 testing that will give results in hours City of Aspen looks to formalize use of parks for group fitness On the road again? Not quite yet Local news in brief: Aspen airport stands ready for summer travel uptick LIFT-UP sees rising demand for food supplies from Aspen to Parachute, will expand its farm-to-pantry program Midvalley orgs partner to host drive-in movie; Aspen, Snowmass groups plan concept in upper valley Camping season begins under pandemic circumstances; state parks beckon, but none are close to Aspen City of Aspen working to open Marolt housing to locals