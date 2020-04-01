Editor:
Heroes. You think they are hard to find. Hard to spot out in a crowd.
It’s really not that hard.
Like many people, I lived in New York City during 9/11. Starting the morning after — 9/12, there were lines 24/7 for months into Ground Zero. Thousands of people — cheering on cops, firefighters, coast guard, national guard and all other first responders as they went to do their job each and every day.
They risked their health and lives to do those jobs. With little regard or thought for their own safety or well-being.
That’s what heroes do. True heroes. They show up. They don’t brag. They don’t boast. They just show up. And do their part
If you saw one of them anywhere for months, you walked up — gave them a hug, a thanks — anything to show your deep sense of gratitude for all their efforts.
Doctors, nurses, emergency room personnel, etc. are today’s first responders. The new heroes. No question about that.
Can’t give a hug right now. Say thanks, give a nod. Let them know you feel about their efforts.
It takes a second and I assure you it means the world to each and every one of them.
Victor Siegel
Aspen