Editor:
We want to thank Aspen Film for finding a way to share the wonderful Shortsfest films with the community. We’ve watched three of the nine programs so far and the films are wonderful. What is it about short films that makes them so entertaining?
Watching the programs on our home TV is not nearly as enjoyable as watching them on the big screen at the Wheeler Opera House, this is true. But considering the pandemic circumstances that we find ourselves in, getting a chance to view the films at home is wonderful, nonetheless.
Again, thank you to the Aspen Film organization for making Shortsfest come to life for all of us.
Sam and Pete Louras
Aspen