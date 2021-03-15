Editor:
I am so grateful that the Aspen Daily News has written an article about the outbreak of COVID at the Aspen School District (“COVID cases at Aspen School District leads to more than 80 in quarantine” March 13) so our community knows how much it is impacting our schools and that we are not exempt of this virus.
Our administration has been doing all they can to keep us safe but this virus has its own plan.
I am a teacher who contracted COVID last school year in February before it went mainstream. I was extremely ill with an unexplained virus. I tested positive with a blood test for the antibodies in April. I am one of the lucky ones who is not a long-hauler and didn’t need to be ventilated.
I do feel we all see the light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and just the weather becoming warmer, but in the meantime we need to stay committed to the five commitments of containment that Pitkin County Health reminds us of.
Again, thank you for your reporting.
Lisa Amador DiMento
Aspen School District kindergarten teacher