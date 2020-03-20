Editor:
We almost lost our home in a fire on Wednesday. But we didn't. But only because of the following fire personnel and first responders. The fire changed direction so quickly, without the quick action and reaction by the following groups, this would be a completely different story. Not just for us, but for several of our neighbors as well. With more gratitude than we will ever be able to express, thank you to the Carbondale Fire Department, Roaring Fork Fire & Rescue (Basalt and Snowmass), the Glenwood Fire Department, Colorado River Fire Rescue and BLM. An amazing response by everyone! Can’t imagine what we do without each and every one of you. A special thanks to Garrett Kennedy for his his incredible organizational skills and understanding of fires. Like he said, when he saw that “black” smoke, he knew to call everyone. We wish we knew everyone’s name that helped us yesterday. We will never forget what you did.
Christine Lester
El Jebel