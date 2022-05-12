Editor:
The staff at Aspen Middle School would like to thank the AMS Parent Council for last week’s incredible Teacher Appreciation Week! We enjoyed the ice cream, sweet and salty treats, succulent plants, candy and gift cards for local businesses that you so thoughtfully and generously provided.
Thank you also to the Aspen Elementary PTO, Aspen High School Parent Group, and the Aspen Education Foundation (as well as the AMS Parent Council) for Tuesday’s food truck lunch, and our Superintendent Dr. Baugh and the district office staff for our delicious coffee drinks on Friday. We feel fortunate to be supported by this amazing community. Thank you all.
Amy Cord
Aspen