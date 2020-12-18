Editor:
A strong thank you to Wendle Whiting for his Dec. 10 column, “Slammed by the virus.” We have been isolating since March because we are old. We keep asking why people are not more careful.
Mr. Whiting’s comments explain why it is so important to take the precautions advocated by the CDC. They also emphasize how easy it is to contract the disease when one is careful. Further, the column clearly explains the consequences of the disease, even for the young and healthy.
Those who think there is little risk of the spread might read the article “Military-grade camera shows risk of airborne coronavirus spread” in the Washington Post.
Philip Verleger
Denver