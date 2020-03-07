Editor:
Thank you. Thanks to a lot of kind-hearted people who contributed to my fund, I have a new kidney. I gratefully thank UC Health; these medical magicians had me in and out and smiling in three days. Loving gratitude to my family who have selflessly sacrificed so much. Thanks to the bosses of my son and his wife. My daughter-in-law’s boss is letting her run the office from Denver so that she and my son can help care for me. Thank you, Berry Crier. Thanks to the Pour House and Legion for providing donation spots and lots of moral support. Thanks to the Lord and Lori who is watching from above. And the deepest thanks and sympathy go to the donor and her family. Thank you. I’m a lucky guy.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle