Editor:
For the past 40 years I have owned Bloomingbirds and have always looked forward to opening the doors each day and welcoming customers, both local and out-of-towners. I want to thank everyone. I especially want to thank the group of amazing women that have worked with me over the years. With them I have enjoyed success and very special relationships. We are more like a large family, and without them there is no way that I could have had the business that I have built today. I want to thank my husband Paul for his hard work behind the scenes with little recognition. I have learned so much over the years and have thoroughly appreciated getting to know each and every one of you. Whether it has been sitting on the couch listening to many a life story, rushing to help you look perfect for that special event, or simply having you share a hug with Archie, It has all been wonderful. These have been the best and most rewarding years, and for that I say thank you. It is also an honor to have been part of the Aspen retail community for the past four decades. The coming summer and winter seasons will be bittersweet, as we will be closing our doors now and we are off to new adventures. Once again, thank you for all your support. I will miss you all!
Patty Patterson
Bloomingbirds, Aspen