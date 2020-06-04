Editor:
The city of Aspen Open Space and Trails Advisory Board would like to recognize the parks and open space department for their ardent commitment to maintaining the trails and spaces in and around the city for our community’s escape and enjoyment. During this time of COVID-19 it became very evident how much our community relies on the trails and outdoors for our physical and mental well-being. Even without additional tourism numbers, our trails have been teeming with locals, pets and families, as we look to our surrounding natural world for routines and peace of mind. A huge thank you to the parks and open space department for all the work you do.
Open space and trails advisory board