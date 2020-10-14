Editor:
YouthZone would like to thank our communities from Aspen to Parachute for supporting the Ascent Youth Film Fest.
The year 2020 has not been easy, but the support that continues to resonate from within this community gives us hope, and strength. As a nonprofit, YouthZone relies on fundraisers and generosity to keep its doors open. This year’s annual fundraiser was presented virtually, and to be honest, we didn’t really know what to expect.
The youth who made films featured during this year’s Ascent astounded us with their depth and aptitude. The talent that we were privileged to exhibit contributed to the success of the event.
Business sponsors of the Ascent were a vital part of this year’s success.
Their financial support and trust in YouthZone’s management and programs is important to us. Both are received with deep gratitude.
The support that the community showed us during such a difficult time is nothing short of humbling. We raised over $100,000 toward our $150,000 goal. We are so grateful to be a part of such a generous population. Together, we’ll continue to build a strong, connected community.
Carol Wolff, YouthZone development director