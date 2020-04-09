Editor:
To Gov. Polis, we hope you are faring well in these times of uncertainty.
We are writing to thank you for your swift action in protecting Colorado’s public health and providing some economic relief measures earlier this month. As we are just beginning to see the economic and health-related impacts of COVID-19 across the state, more actions are required to enable all of Colorado to come out of this crisis as strong and resilient as possible.
Thank you for your leadership in implementing a shelter in place order for Colorado. You are taking the appropriate and necessary measures to prevent what is already going to be a grave crisis in Colorado from becoming truly devastating. Your actions protect Coloradans, which protects our economy in the long term. Thank you also for your executive order limiting evictions, utility shutoffs, and foreclosures. This is a critical step in providing the necessary measures to help Coloradans survive this crisis. It is essential that this order remains in place in order to mitigate the risk of flooding our hospitals beyond capacity with COVID-19 patients. Please expand this order through at least May 2020 as the number of COVID-19 cases and the subsequent economic impact will continue to grow across the state in the coming weeks.
In addition, it is imperative that you publicly call for an expansion of health care benefits and economic protections to all Coloradans, including noncitizens who are critical to Colorado’s workforce, and who are our neighbors, children, and important members of our communities. Undocumented residents of Colorado will not be eligible for the federal stimulus checks or state unemployment benefits. This is an egregious oversight of our federal government that we hope you will do everything in your power to rectify.
We have the opportunity to truly come together as a state right to ensure that no one is left behind, and to demonstrate to the rest of the nation what it takes to protect public health and economic stability.
Sophia Clark, Gabrielle Bedeia, Sue Coyle,
Dorothea Farris, Will Hodges, Ann Johnson
Sanctuary Unidos of Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist