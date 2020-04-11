Editor:
I speak for my family and through extension, our entire community when I say how grateful we are for all health care team members’ extraordinary service.
Most of us never conceived of this current reality and the steps we now need to take to protect ourselves. That said, having our health workers expose themselves, act on our behalf and take risks so that we don’t have to is nothing short of extraordinary.
To say thanks is a weak word to reflect what I know we all feel. Your level of professionalism and dedication is nothing short of fantastic. Once the seriousness of this enemy was comprehended, you responded with a 100% commitment. This was not the case everywhere but it was the case in our community. No small thing.
Thanks again for your extraordinary and sometimes heroic efforts.
Brent Miller
Pitkin County Board of Health