Editor:
In this time of reflection and giving thanks, we are abundantly grateful. To date, the Aspen Community School and the Carbondale Community School have been offering in-person learning since Aug. 26. That’s 14 weeks of connected, relevant and inspiring instruction. This was made possible by the Herculean efforts of the school leaders and the entire staff of both schools. Through their efforts, and those of our supporting communities, they have provided a safe, united and coherent environment for our kids to keep learning the way they do best — together at school. The teachers have flexed their skills as “life-long learners” and responded to both in-person and remote learning with amazing skill. They have also found innovative and creative ways to celebrate time-honored traditions that are at the core of our rich tapestry of community connection.
So, to our school leaders, teachers, support staff, families, students and extended communities we say thank you.
Jennifer Butler
The Compass Board