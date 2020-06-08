Editor:
Collectively, we have 55 years between us. We had no clue all those years ago that a job at Bloomingbirds would become a touchstone in our lives. Patty Patterson was our boss initially, but it quickly became clear that she would become friend, confidant and family. A retail job brings plenty of expected frustrations, but the most challenging days were a pleasure when Patty was present. To run a successful business in Aspen for even a few years is an achievement and 40 is nearly impossible. Patty had the perfect formula: incredible work ethic, charisma, intelligence, sense of humor, spot-on fashion sense and joy. She welcomed customers like dear friends and embraced us “shop-girls” like family. It’s been bittersweet to see it end but we will forever carry the Bloomingbirds girls in our hearts. Thank you Patty, for sharing the journey with us, we are proud and honored.
Ellen Walbert, Judy Wender
Aspen