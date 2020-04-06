Thank you, SkiCo Apr 6, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Thank you SkiCo for the shutdown pay generously provided to ski instructors. I am proud to work for a company that supports its employees in such a tangible way.Bronwyn AnglinBasalt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesVacation-rental agencies asked to halt bookings for Pitkin County, Aspen propertiesSecond COVID-19 death confirmed in Pitkin CountyConstruction stoppage means another hit to Aspen economyLetter from the editor: An essential service and an unprecedented challengeAspen commercial landlords aim to work with tenants on rentUncertainty in Garfield CountyThe senior sentiment: Aspen High class of 2020 reflects on effect of pandemicOfficials still seeking viable testing optionsBoosting immunity will help flatten the curvePitkin County stay-at-home order extended to April 30 Images Latest News Coronavirus hotline continues to provide crisis-related info RFTA service could continue even if Glenwood drops out Basalt mayor readies for life after council Pitkin County to launch new building permit software Aspen real estate snapshot: Highest and lowest sale of the week Leading during the crisis Ranked voting used to determine mayor The senior sentiment: Aspen High class of 2020 reflects on effect of pandemic