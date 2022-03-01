Editor:
Even though the Aspen Thrift Shop has been closed through much of the pandemic, they still manage to support our local nonprofits.
I am so grateful for their continuous support of my science program, Science In Schools, which serves almost all the elementary school children from Aspen to Glenwood Springs.
Science is so important and can be so much fun if presented in the right way. I am pleased to say that the students in our valley are so excited to learn and experience science first hand. Once again, thank you ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop!
Bruce Gabow
Basalt