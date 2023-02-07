Editor:
I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Roaring Fork Valley community for supporting Susie’s Consignments for the past 33 years.
This business has truly been a journey for me in all ways. I have met wonderful people, worked in a business that I truly love and learned so much along the way.
I have honest, kind and loyal employees. With the generous grants from the city and the county and a helpful landlord, we came through the pandemic with flying colors.
I feel that as a community we have been partners in this business of recycling and reusing. Marley Regan is the new and brilliant owner of Susie’s Aspen. I am thrilled that she will continue to bring quality and fun to this wonderful recycling business. My thanks to every single one of you.
Susan Harvey
Aspen